A Yorkshire man who assaulted Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe during a match against Leeds United has been jailed.

David Derbyshire, aged 35, of Marley Street, Beeston assaulted Mr Howe during extra time of the match at Elland Road on May 13 this year.

The court heard that Derbyshire had left the stand in the 93rd minute and approached the Newcastle dugout and had a verbal altercation with Mr Howe before pushing his left shoulder.

He was quickly apprehended by club security staff and arrested by West Yorkshire Police officers. The incident was broadcast live on national television.

The Leeds United supporter plead guilty to the charges of entering the playing area at a designated football match without lawful excuse and common assault on July 21 this year.

Derbyshire was given a 12-week custodial sentence at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday, September 8.

He has also been given a lifetime ban from Elland Road by Leeds United.

Chief Superintendent Richard Close, who led the policing operation at the match, said: “Criminal behaviour of this kind is completely unacceptable, particularly where club staff or players are targeted during a large-scale sports event such as this. I know that fans of the sport, regardless of their club affiliations, will join us in condemning anyone who acts in this way.