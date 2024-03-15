Some 1500 griefstricken relatives have contacted a police helpline after the bodies were discovered at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in what police have called a “truly awful incident.”

A week on from the discovery, which came after concerns were raised on “storage and management processes,” officers at the force have said they believe they have spoken to the families of all the deceased.

It comes after some relatives who used the firm reported worries that they had “kissed empty coffins” and had jewellery made from ashes that they no longer believed belonged to their dead family member.

Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman who have now been released on bail, pending further inquiries, were detained on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.It comes after 35 bodies were removed by police from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road and taken to the mortuary in Hull. Picture date: Wednesday March 13, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Funeral. Photo credit should read: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

Police said the families of the 35 deceased people found at the funeral home are “understandably distraught” and “have many questions.”

A 46-year-old man and 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position and subsequently released on police bail.

The National Crime Agency are now supporting the investigation, Humberside Police said, as searches at the premises have concluded.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: “Exactly one week ago today (Friday 8 March), following concern about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased at the funeral directors, my team of specialist trained officers began to respectfully recover 35 deceased people from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in Hull.

“Working in partnership with His Majesty’s Coroner, I can confirm that whilst formal identification procedures are ongoing, we do believe we have contacted all families of the 35 deceased. My specialist trained officers continue to support the families involved at this extremely difficult time whilst lengthy enquiries are ongoing.

“As a part of our wider investigation, we can confirm specialist experts and advisors from the National Crime Agency (NCA) are currently assisting Senior Investigating Officers with our investigation, including establishing if what has been respectfully recovered are in fact human ashes.”

ACC McLoughlin continued: ““A scene guard remains in place on Hessle Road in Hull; however, I can confirm specialist search teams concluded their searches at the business premises yesterday (Thursday 14 March).

“In the last seven days, we have received over 1500 calls from those who have used Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

“I am aware that this has been a worrying time for our communities, and I want to thank them for their help and patience throughout the start of this investigation.