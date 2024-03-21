Legacy Funeral Directors: Workmen remove signage at scandal-hit funeral home which was raided by police
Humberside Police last week removed 35 bodies and examined ashes from Legacy Funeral Directors in East Yorkshire.
On Tuesday (Mar 19), workmen were seen removing the signage and livery from the front of the firm's site in Anlaby Road in Hull.
It comes after police received more than 1,500 calls from people who used the firm.
Earlier this month, a notice for compulsory strike-off was issued against the company, but was suspended on Monday after Companies House received an objection.
A similar notice was issued - and later discontinued - last year.
A man, 46, and woman, 23, were held on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.
They were released on bail.