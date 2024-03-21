Humberside Police last week removed 35 bodies and examined ashes from Legacy Funeral Directors in East Yorkshire.

On Tuesday (Mar 19), workmen were seen removing the signage and livery from the front of the firm's site in Anlaby Road in Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after police received more than 1,500 calls from people who used the firm.

Workmen remove signage at scandal-hit Legacy Funeral Directors in Hull

Earlier this month, a notice for compulsory strike-off was issued against the company, but was suspended on Monday after Companies House received an objection.

A similar notice was issued - and later discontinued - last year.

A man, 46, and woman, 23, were held on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.