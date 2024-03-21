Legacy Funeral Directors: Workmen remove signage at scandal-hit funeral home which was raided by police

Workmen can be seen removing the signage at a scandal-hit funeral home which was raided by police amid a major investigation into improper care of the dead.
By Ashley Pemberton
Published 21st Mar 2024, 08:56 GMT

Humberside Police last week removed 35 bodies and examined ashes from Legacy Funeral Directors in East Yorkshire.

On Tuesday (Mar 19), workmen were seen removing the signage and livery from the front of the firm's site in Anlaby Road in Hull.

It comes after police received more than 1,500 calls from people who used the firm.

Workmen remove signage at scandal-hit Legacy Funeral Directors in Hull

Earlier this month, a notice for compulsory strike-off was issued against the company, but was suspended on Monday after Companies House received an objection.

A similar notice was issued - and later discontinued - last year.

A man, 46, and woman, 23, were held on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

They were released on bail.