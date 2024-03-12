Humberside Police said the remains had been removed from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in Hull and taken to the mortuary in the city.

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position have been released on bail, the force said.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom Mcloughlin told a press conference on Tuesday: “We have now recovered a total of 35 deceased who have now been respectfully transported to the mortuary in Hull and formal identification procedures are now taking place.

Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. A man and woman have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a funeral director, after reports of "concern for care of the deceased". A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position, Humberside Police said. Photo credit should read: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

“In addition, we have also recovered a quantity of what we suspect to be human ashes. We are in the process of carefully recovering all of those ashes and taking those to the mortuary.”

A large number of police have been seen at the site, including forensics officers dressed in white protective suits and the maritime protection unit.

Officers cordoned off three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors sites after the force received a report on Wednesday of concerns about the “storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased”.

Deputy Chief Constable Dave Marshall said: “We are continuing to support the families involved through this extremely difficult and distressing time. This has been a truly horrific incident and they are understandably distraught and have many questions, and we are doing everything we can to give them the answers they desperately need.

“This is an extremely complex and sensitive investigation, with heartbroken and devastated families at the core of it.