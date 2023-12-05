A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in Sheffield.

Officers were called to reports of concern for the safety of a man in Leighton Road at 2.38pm on Monday, December 4.

He was deceased when officers arrived and his family has been notified.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation has now been launched as we work to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the man’s death.

“A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.