Leighton Road: Murder investigation launched after body of man found on wooded road in Sheffield
Officers were called to reports of concern for the safety of a man in Leighton Road at 2.38pm on Monday, December 4.
He was deceased when officers arrived and his family has been notified.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation has now been launched as we work to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the man’s death.
“A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.
“If you have any information which could assist us, we ask you pass it on via our new online live chat our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 456 of 4 December 2023 when you get in touch.”