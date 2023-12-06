Leighton Road, Sheffield: Post-mortem examination inconclusive as arrested man released on bail
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in Yorkshire has been released on bail.
South Yorkshire Police were called by someone concerned about the man’s safety on Monday, December 4.
At 2.38pm, they found the 41-year-old man dead at a property in Leighton Road, Sheffield.
A post-mortem examination to determine cause of the death proved inconclusive, the force said.
Investigations are underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting incident number 456 of 4 December 2023