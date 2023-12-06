All Sections
Leighton Road, Sheffield: Post-mortem examination inconclusive as arrested man released on bail

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in Yorkshire has been released on bail.
By Rebecca Marano
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:52 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:53 GMT

South Yorkshire Police were called by someone concerned about the man’s safety on Monday, December 4.

At 2.38pm, they found the 41-year-old man dead at a property in Leighton Road, Sheffield.

A post-mortem examination to determine cause of the death proved inconclusive, the force said.

Investigations are underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting incident number 456 of 4 December 2023