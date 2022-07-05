Leon Dore: Crimestoppers offer cash reward in search of Yorkshire man on UK's 'Most Wanted' list

A reward is being offered to help locate a man who is wanted in connection with drug offences in Yorkshire.

By Alex Grant
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 7:17 am
The independent Crimestoppers charity is offering up to £1,000 for information about the whereabouts of Leon Dore, from Leeds.

Aged 36, officers want to speak to Dore regarding a drug seizure in May.

It comes after an extensive number of enquiries were carried out by West Yorkshire Police to locate him.

Leon Dore is wanted by police. (Pic: West Yorkshire Police)

The charity has put him on their ‘Most Wanted’ list which means they are willing to offer reward money for information about him

Anyone who sees him or has any information relating to his current whereabouts can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.