A baby murderer who killed his own son at bathtime has been described as ‘grotesque’ by a judge who jailed him for life today.

Leon Mathias, 34, was found guilty of the 2018 murder of nine-week-old Hunter at their home in Barnsley earlier this week following a trial, and has now been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

Mathias, 34, was found to have deliberately killed the baby when he was alone with him during bathtime while his partner was downstairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Ladyship Justice Lambert described Mathias’ actions as ‘truly horrifying and difficult to comprehend’ as she ordered him to spend at least 16 years behind bars before he could be considered for parole.

Hunter Mathias was murdered at just nine weeks old

Hunter collapsed and stopped breathing at his home in Barnsley, shortly before 7.45pm on 30 November. Three days later he died in hospital.

The nine-week-old was taken to Barnsley District General Hospital where staff fought to resuscitate him. However, his brain injury was so severe, and his brain had swollen so significantly, they were unable to save his life. Hunter died in Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Monday 3 December 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A majority jury found Mathias guilty of murder. Throughout the course of the trial, the court heard from a total of 14 medical experts about the injuries Hunter had suffered in his short life. He had a number of fractures and bruising to his head at the time of his death.

Looking back on the inquiry, senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton of South Yorkshire Police said: “My team and I have been fighting for justice for Hunter for over four years, and I am incredibly pleased that the sentence passed today reflects the horror of Mathias’ actions.”

Leon Mathias

The investigation team were commended by the judge today for their efforts in this very complex case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mathias, of Stonebridge Lane, Great Houghton, was first arrested by detectives on 5 December 2018 before being bailed and rearrested on Thursday 17 October 2019. He was later charged with Hunter’s murder and Section 18 assault on 1 February 2021. He provided ‘no comment’ answers in interviews.