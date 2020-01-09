Life-saving defibrillators stolen from Yorkshire town hall

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of two life-saving defibrillators in Barnsley.

The first defibrillator was taken from an outdoor cabinet at Barnsley Town Hall, while the second was stolen from outside Harris and Co on Huddersfield Road.

The thefts occurred at around 4.30am on November 27, last year.

South Yorkshire Police Sergeant Steph Coverley said: “These defibrillators were paid for as a result of fundraising by the local community and they can prove vital in saving someone’s life should they suffer a cardiac arrest.

“We have carried out extensive enquiries so far, including the review of both public space and private CCTV at numerous locations within the town centre but we still need additional information to help us track down the person responsible.

“We would really like to speak to the man in this image in connection with the incident, we think he could have vital information about what happened.

"If you recognise him or have any other information that might help, please do contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/182364/19.”