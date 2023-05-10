West Yorkshire Police have released the call with a warning not to ring 999 unless it’s a real emergency. A message alongside the video said: “Please don’t dial 999 to get an update on a court result. You could be preventing a real emergency call from being answered.”
The call handler answers the phone and asks what the emergency is, before the caller asks to be put through to a police station to get an update on his friend.
He says: “Hiya love, erm, so basically, one of my friends has been in court yesterday and I just wanted to know if you could pass me through to Trafalgar House.”
After the call handler asks him if it is an emergency, he repeats the request before being told it isn’t an emergency and is not what the 999 line is for. The man then ends the call.