Police have released a recording of a 999 call in their latest attempt to prevent people from ringing the line when it’s not an emergency.

West Yorkshire Police have released the call with a warning not to ring 999 unless it’s a real emergency. A message alongside the video said: “Please don’t dial 999 to get an update on a court result. You could be preventing a real emergency call from being answered.”

The call handler answers the phone and asks what the emergency is, before the caller asks to be put through to a police station to get an update on his friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says: “Hiya love, erm, so basically, one of my friends has been in court yesterday and I just wanted to know if you could pass me through to Trafalgar House.”

The West Yorkshire Police contact centre in Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees