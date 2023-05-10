All Sections
Listen to 999 call as man rings to check on his friend who has been in court

Police have released a recording of a 999 call in their latest attempt to prevent people from ringing the line when it’s not an emergency.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 10th May 2023, 12:48 BST

West Yorkshire Police have released the call with a warning not to ring 999 unless it’s a real emergency. A message alongside the video said: “Please don’t dial 999 to get an update on a court result. You could be preventing a real emergency call from being answered.”

The call handler answers the phone and asks what the emergency is, before the caller asks to be put through to a police station to get an update on his friend.

He says: “Hiya love, erm, so basically, one of my friends has been in court yesterday and I just wanted to know if you could pass me through to Trafalgar House.”

The West Yorkshire Police contact centre in Wakefield. Picture Scott MerryleesThe West Yorkshire Police contact centre in Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees
After the call handler asks him if it is an emergency, he repeats the request before being told it isn’t an emergency and is not what the 999 line is for. The man then ends the call.