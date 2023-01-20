Lorry driver arrested after teenage motorbiker dies in Yorkshire crash

A lorry driver has been arrested following a crash in which a teenage motorcyclist died in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the junction of Ecclesfield Road, Barrow Road and Fife Street in Sheffield at around 7.20am this morning (Jan 20) following reports of a crash between a lorry and an off-road motorcycle.

Despite frantic efforts to save the motorcyclist, who police said was “aged in his late teenage years” and from Rotherham, he died at the scene. The driver of the lorry, a 19-year-old man from Sheffield, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being unfit through drink or drugs.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who was driving in the area at the time and may have captured how either vehicle was driving in the run-up to the incident on their dash cam to please come forward.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

