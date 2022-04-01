Now one lorry driver has been fined after carrying out what police described as ‘possibly the slowest and longest overtake in the history of all time’ on the A1(M) at Peterborough.

A spokesman for the Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “This “professional” driver thought it’s ok to overtake the HGV’s in lanes 1 and 2, in lane 3 with his HGV, resulting in possibly the slowest and longest overtake in the history of all time.

“The driver assured me it’s a one off though. Three points and fined.”

BCH Road Policing Unit tweeted out this image of the HGV overtaking in lane three

A picture tweeted by the force showed the lorry in the third of three lanes on the motorway. Although no description of the vehicle was given by the police, other than it being a HGV, the Highway Code says: “The right-hand lane of a motorway with three or more lanes MUST NOT be used (except in prescribed circumstances) if you are driving:

- any vehicle drawing a trailer

- a goods vehicle with a maximum laden weight exceeding 3.5 tonnes but not exceeding 7.5 tonnes, which is required to be fitted with a speed limiter

- a goods vehicle with a maximum laden weight exceeding 7.5 tonnes

-a passenger vehicle with a maximum laden weight exceeding 7.5 tonnes constructed or adapted to carry more than eight seated passengers in addition to the driver

-a passenger vehicle with a maximum laden weight not exceeding 7.5 tonnes which is constructed or adapted to carry more than eight seated passengers in addition to the driver, which is required to be fitted with a speed limiter.”

On overtaking on motorways, the Highway Code says: “Do not overtake unless you are sure it is safe and legal to do so. Overtake only on the right. You should:

- check your mirrors

-take time to judge the speeds correctly

- make sure that the lane you will be joining is sufficiently clear ahead and behind

- take a quick sideways glance into the blind spot area to verify the position of a vehicle that may have disappeared from your view in the mirror

- remember that traffic may be coming up behind you very quickly. Check all your mirrors carefully. Look out for motorcyclists. When it is safe to do so, signal in plenty of time, then move out

- ensure you do not cut in on the vehicle you have overtaken