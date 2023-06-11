'Loving husband and father of three' dies in crash as man due in court

The family of a man who died in a crash earlier this week has paid tribute to the ‘loving husband and father of three’.

Paul Greenfield died following the crash involving a white Audi A5 and his motorbike on the A1027 in Norton on June 8, at around 10pm. A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is set to appear in Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday (Jun 12).

Three other males arrested in connection with the incident; two aged 24 and one aged 25, have been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

Paul Greenfield died in the crash on June 8

"Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage who may have witnessed a white Audi A5 with black alloy wheels travelling along Norton Ring Road (A1027) in the direction of the blue bridge near Norton Avenue around 10pm on June 8.”