All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash

'Loving husband and father of three' dies in crash as man due in court

The family of a man who died in a crash earlier this week has paid tribute to the ‘loving husband and father of three’.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 11th Jun 2023, 11:38 BST

Paul Greenfield died following the crash involving a white Audi A5 and his motorbike on the A1027 in Norton on June 8, at around 10pm. A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is set to appear in Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday (Jun 12).

Three other males arrested in connection with the incident; two aged 24 and one aged 25, have been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

Most Popular
Paul Greenfield died in the crash on June 8Paul Greenfield died in the crash on June 8
Paul Greenfield died in the crash on June 8

"Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage who may have witnessed a white Audi A5 with black alloy wheels travelling along Norton Ring Road (A1027) in the direction of the blue bridge near Norton Avenue around 10pm on June 8.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 110807. Dashcam footage can be uploaded here.