A young man who was found in the middle of the road after an altercation in Pontefract has died in hospital.

Luke Thompson was seriously injured on Font Street on Sunday November 19, and police believe he had been punched to the ground and struck by a car which then left the scene.

The 25-year-old from Pontefract died in hospital yesterday. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries suggest he had been punched by another male and fell to the ground in the road, before being struck by a black Ford Fiesta which was travelling with a white Seat Ibiza away from Pontefract town centre.

Luke Thompson, 25

"Two men aged 26 and 29 who were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent have been released on bail, as have two males aged 17 and 18, who were previously arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving."

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, added: “We are continuing to investigate what took place in Front Street in the early hours of Sunday, 19 November and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist with our enquiries.

“A young man has now died from his injuries and we need to understand what happened.

“We would also ask again for motorists with dashcams who were in that area of Pontefract at around that time to check and see if they have any footage that could assist our investigation.”