West Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the collision on Dewsbury Road in Lupset, Wakefield, at the junction with Waterton Road on Friday March 1.

"It occurred at about 2pm after a blue Vauxhall Astra was in collision with an 80-year-old Wakefield man who was crossing the road. The male suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Sadly, he passed away from his injuries the next day.

Waterton Road, Lupset

"A number of enquiries are ongoing, and police would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the car or pedestrian involved just prior to the incident.