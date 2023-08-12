M1: Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash closes motorway

A woman was seriously injured in a crash on the M1 in Yorkshire this morning.

She was taken to hospital after a Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Corsa collided on the southbound carriageway near junction 39 (Wakefield), shortly before 9am.

West Yorkshire Police said it closed the motorway, between junctions 39 and 40 (Dewsbury), for “investigation and recovery work”.

The northbound carriageway was reopened shortly before 11am, but the southbound carriageway remains closed.

Drivers have been told to expect delays

The force is urging motorists to avoid the area and said there is a diversion route.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the collision.

“Enquiries remain ongoing following a serious collision on the M1 motorway near Wakefield this morning,” a police spokesman said.

“Emergency services were called to the M1 Southbound between junctions 39 and 40 at 8.49am, following a collision between a Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Corsa.

“A closure was put in place on the M1 with traffic taken off the motorway at junction 40.