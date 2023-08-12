All Sections
M1: Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash closes motorway

A woman was seriously injured in a crash on the M1 in Yorkshire this morning.
Nathan Hyde
By Nathan Hyde
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 14:48 BST

She was taken to hospital after a Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Corsa collided on the southbound carriageway near junction 39 (Wakefield), shortly before 9am.

West Yorkshire Police said it closed the motorway, between junctions 39 and 40 (Dewsbury), for “investigation and recovery work”.

The northbound carriageway was reopened shortly before 11am, but the southbound carriageway remains closed.

Drivers have been told to expect delaysDrivers have been told to expect delays
The force is urging motorists to avoid the area and said there is a diversion route.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the collision.

“Enquiries remain ongoing following a serious collision on the M1 motorway near Wakefield this morning,” a police spokesman said.

“Emergency services were called to the M1 Southbound between junctions 39 and 40 at 8.49am, following a collision between a Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Corsa.

“A closure was put in place on the M1 with traffic taken off the motorway at junction 40.

“A woman from one of the cars was seriously injured in the incident and taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.”