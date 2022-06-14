M606 collision: Taxi driver, hotel chef and teenage boy confirmed as victims of fatal Bradford crash

Simon McHugh was returning home to Huddersfield after a shift at the Jury's Inn in Bradford when his taxi was struck by a Ford Transit van that had failed to stop for police.

Mr McHugh died at the scene along with the taxi driver, aged 28, who has been named locally as Sohail Ali.

The van which struck them contained three teenage boys - the 15-year-old driver, who has been arrested, an 18-year-old who died in hospital and a 17-year-old who was seriously injured.

The 18-year-old who died has been named on social media as Kyden Leadbeater.

The van was on the wrong side of the M606 and struck the taxi head-on.

Mr McHugh's brother Alastair wrote on Facebook: " My brother Simon was travelling home last night after finishing his shift at work, he was travelling in a taxi on the M606 at 22:45pm when the taxi was hit by a van travelling the wrong way being followed by the police. Unfortunately Simon died at the scene.

"To say I’m devastated is an understatement. I feel angry that he has been taken away just minding his own business."

Mr Ali's death was confirmed on the Facebook page Janaza Announcements, which is used by the British Muslim community.