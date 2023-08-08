All Sections
M62 child crash death: Mother of boy, 12, who died in M62 crash pays tribute to her son as man is charged

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who died in a crash on the M62 this weekend has paid tribute to her son.
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 8th Aug 2023, 06:47 BST

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the boy who died was Callum Rycroft, from Leeds. In a touching tribute released via the force, his mother, who was not named, said he was a ‘beautiful, happy soul’. A 36-year-old man, named as Matthew Rycroft, 36, of Nowell View, Leeds will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court charged with causing/allowing the death of a child following the crash on Saturday (Aug 5).

He was also charged with failing to provide a specimen when asked to by police.

The statement said: “Callum was a beautiful happy soul who was unique, great fun and larger than life. He brought light, laughter and noise into any room. Callum had a massive impact on everyone who met him. The house is so quiet without him here.

Callum Rycroft died after being hit by a car on the M62 on Saturday, August 5, 2023Callum Rycroft died after being hit by a car on the M62 on Saturday, August 5, 2023
Callum Rycroft died after being hit by a car on the M62 on Saturday, August 5, 2023

“We are devastated at what has happened and request that people respect our wish for privacy at this difficult time. We are very grateful for the support and kind comments we have received.”

Police said Callum was hit by a Toyota C-HR car between junctions 25 and 26 at around 9.50pm. It is believed

Callum had been walking on the motorway with a man after an earlier collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Moor services. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in that collision.

A 47-year-old male driver of the Toyota, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.