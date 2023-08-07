The driver of a car which hit and killed a 12-year-old boy on the M62 in Yorkshire has been arrested, police have confirmed.

The boy, who has not yet been named, was walking along the eastbound carriageway of the motorway near Hartshead Services after an Audi Q5 he was travelling in was involved in an earlier collision on the slip road.

He was then struck by a Toyota C-HR just before 10pm on Saturday. The car did not stop.

The suspected driver, a 47-year-old man from Bolton, has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Yorkshire Rose marker on the Lancashire Yorkshire border on the M62 motorway at Scammonden

Earlier a 36-year-old man had already been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We continue to conduct a number of inquiries into this dreadful incident and to support the victim’s family.

“A man, believed to be driving the Toyota C-HR which failed to stop after it was in collision with the victim, has now been arrested and will be questioned about the incident.

“As part of our inquiries we are appealing for anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the Toyota C-HR’s movements after the collision with the child to contact us.

“We would appeal for footage taken of the black Toyota, which had sustained damage to its front and windscreen, taken between 9.50pm and 10.30pm during which period we believe the car travelled from the Chain Bar roundabout along Whitehall Road (A58) towards junction with Westfield Lane.