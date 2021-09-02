Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, was stabbed to death, police have revealed

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, and Ben Green, 41, were found by officers at a property in Kettering, Northants., shortly before 1pm on Friday (27/8).

Officers rushed to marketing director Mr Green’s £700,000 detached house after a report of concern for Maddie's welfare before making the grim discovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of Maddie, from Wimblington, in Cambridgeshire, was found next to dad-of-three Mr Green in the four-bedroom property on Slate Drive.

On Wednesday (Sep 1) Northamptonshire Police revealed that post mortem results found Maddie died from stab injuries while Mr Green suffered self-inflicted knife wounds.

The force said Maddie's death is being treated by detectives as murder and nobody else is being sought in connection with the tragedy.

Both families have been informed of the findings and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “Our investigation into the deaths of Maddie and Ben continues, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“We continue to ask that the media leave the families and friends of Maddie and Ben to grieve in peace, and cease any efforts to contact them at this desperately sad time.”

Earlier this week Maddie's family paid tribute to the marketing executive Maddie, who was a "beautiful person inside and out."

In a statement, her family said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece. Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable.

“She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met.

"A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming. Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”

Writing on Facebook, Maddie’s heartbroken mum Rachel added: "These are the hardest words we have ever had to write. Our beautiful beautiful Maddie is gone. She has grown her own set of wings and gone to fly with the angels.

"Twenty-two years of loving this amazing girl will never be enough, we thought we had a lifetime ahead of us.”

In a statement, Mr Green’s family said: “Following the sad death of our beloved Ben, we would like to make the following statement. Ben was an extremely loving father to three extraordinary young children and was a beloved partner to his ex-wife. He was also a loving son, brother, uncle, and nephew.