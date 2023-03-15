News you can trust since 1754
Major police incident in York as sixth form college evacuated and road closed

Police have declared an “incident” in a busy area of York after its sixth form college was evacuated.

Victoria Finan
By Victoria Finan
Published 15th Mar 2023, 18:44 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 18:44 GMT

A helicopter was deployed on Wednesday evening in the Dringhouses area of the city, with a major police presence on roads.

York College was evacuated, and it confirmed it would remain closed throughout the evening.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on Tadcaster Road in York.

“A cordon is in place and the road is currently closed in both directions between York College and the Tesco roundabout.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.”

More to follow.