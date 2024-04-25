Malton: Man arrested after woman 'known to him' dies in Yorkshire river
North Yorkshire Police said: “We are investigating a serious incident in Malton overnight.
"At about 11.40pm on Wednesday 24 April, we were called with a report that a woman was in the River Derwent at Malton.
"Members of the public and police officers pulled the woman out of the water, and performed first aid and CPR. She was taken to hospital by ambulance, but sadly she was later pronounced deceased.
"A man in his 40s, who was known to the woman, has been arrested in connection with her death. He remains in custody while our enquiries continue. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
"There is a significant police presence in Malton as we investigate this incident. We understand members of the public may be upset or concerned about what has happened - our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the town to offer reassurance.”