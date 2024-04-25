North Yorkshire Police said: “We are investigating a serious incident in Malton overnight.

"At about 11.40pm on Wednesday 24 April, we were called with a report that a woman was in the River Derwent at Malton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Members of the public and police officers pulled the woman out of the water, and performed first aid and CPR. She was taken to hospital by ambulance, but sadly she was later pronounced deceased.

Malton town centre

"A man in his 40s, who was known to the woman, has been arrested in connection with her death. He remains in custody while our enquiries continue. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.