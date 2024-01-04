Mamas and Papas warehouse raid: £50,000 of items stolen from Yorkshire warehouse in overnight burglary
It happened in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, December 17 at the Mamas and Papas Warehouse in Colne Bridge Road, Huddersfield.
Enquiries are continuing to establish what was stolen, but it’s believed approximately £50,000 worth of items were taken from the warehouse and a nearby trailer.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between these times, or has any information about the possible sale of these products is asked to contact the District Crime Team at Kirklees police on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13230695704.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.