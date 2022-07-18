Man, 20, dies and several others fall ill at Yorkshire festival as police issue drugs warning

South Yorkshire Police were called at 9.04pm yesterday (Sunday July 17) to reports that a man had been taken seriously ill at the Bassfest event at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield.

The man, from Holmfirth in West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Festivalgoers fell ill after taking drugs at Bassfest in Sheffield at the weekend

A woman, aged 23 from Ipswich in Suffolk, was also taken ill at the event and taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers said that medical staff had attended to several other people who had fallen ill with symptoms consistent with having taken drugs.

The force urged anyone with friends or family who attended the festival to check on them.

In a statement issued in the early hours of this morning, the force said: “We've been made aware that a number of people have been taken seriously ill after taking suspected Ecstasy or MDMA at the Bassfest event at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield this evening (July 17).

Police said: “We are encouraging anyone who knows someone who attended the event to check in on their family and friends.

“If you or someone you know feels unwell after taking drugs at the event, please seek medical attention.”

Enquiries are now underway to understand the circumstances which led to the man’s death, and the further members of the public being taken ill.