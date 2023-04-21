A 24-year-old man has been killed in an e-scooter collision while on his commute in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for information following the death of a man in a suspected e-scooter collision in Leeds.

“At 9.02pm, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a male found injured in the car park of the Unite Students Broadcasting Tower building in Woodhouse Lane.

"The 24-year-old man was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. He was found near to a metal barrier and his e-scooter was nearby.

"Enquiries have established he was travelling from work in Headingley to Leeds Station prior to being found. A scene was put in place and enquiries are being carried out to establish the circumstances of the incident.