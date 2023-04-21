All Sections
Man, 24, killed in collision while commuting on his e-scooter to Leeds Station

A 24-year-old man has been killed in an e-scooter collision while on his commute in Leeds.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:23 BST

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for information following the death of a man in a suspected e-scooter collision in Leeds.

“At 9.02pm, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a male found injured in the car park of the Unite Students Broadcasting Tower building in Woodhouse Lane.

"The 24-year-old man was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. He was found near to a metal barrier and his e-scooter was nearby.

File photo dated 26/07/19 of an e-scooter rider being stopped by a police officer in Islington, London, as consumers have been warned only to buy e-bikes and e-scooters from reputable retailers following a dramatic surge in house fires caused by unsafe batteries and chargers.File photo dated 26/07/19 of an e-scooter rider being stopped by a police officer in Islington, London, as consumers have been warned only to buy e-bikes and e-scooters from reputable retailers following a dramatic surge in house fires caused by unsafe batteries and chargers.
"Enquiries have established he was travelling from work in Headingley to Leeds Station prior to being found. A scene was put in place and enquiries are being carried out to establish the circumstances of the incident.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13230219385 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat”