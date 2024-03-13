Man, 82, dies nearly four months after crash involving Porsche in Yorkshire

Humberside Police is appealing for information following the crash, which happened in November last year.

The crash between a silver Honda Jazz and white Porsche Macan happened at around 3.55pm on November 13, 2023. An 82-year-old man was taken to hospital for serious injuries.

Following a lengthy stay in hospital, the man died on March 10, Humberside Police said. His family is being supported by specially trained officers.

A man in his 80s has died following a crash in Yorkshire, police have said.