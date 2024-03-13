Man, 82, dies nearly four months after crash involving Porsche in Yorkshire
Humberside Police is appealing for information following the crash, which happened in November last year.
The crash between a silver Honda Jazz and white Porsche Macan happened at around 3.55pm on November 13, 2023. An 82-year-old man was taken to hospital for serious injuries.
Following a lengthy stay in hospital, the man died on March 10, Humberside Police said. His family is being supported by specially trained officers.
A statement from the force said: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries to please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 388 of 13 November.”