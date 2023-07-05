Man admits murdering former partner and her new boyfriend in Yorkshire

All Sections
A man has admitted murdering his former partner and her new boyfriend in Yorkshire.
By Dave Higgens, PA
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST

A judge told Marcus Osbourne that he killed Katie Higton and Steven Harnett "in circumstances in which you planned the attacks and you executed them over a period of several hours".

Ms Higton, 27, and Mr Harnett, 25, were found dead at her house in Huddersfield in May.

Osbourne, 34, of Harpe Inge, Dalton, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder when he appeared for a brief hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday (Jul 5). He also admitted the false imprisonment and rape of another woman.

Marcus Osbourne, 34, of Harpe Inge, Dalton, admitted the murders of Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25Marcus Osbourne, 34, of Harpe Inge, Dalton, admitted the murders of Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25
Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, remanded Osbourne in custody and said he will be sentenced on October 4.

Judge Kearl told Osbourne: "You have pleaded guilty to the murder of two people - your former partner Katie Higton and her subsequent partner Steven Harnett - in circumstances in which you planned the attacks and you executed them over a period of several hours on May 15 of this year."

He told the defendant he faces an inevitable life sentence for the murders and the judge in October will have to determine the minimum term he must serve before he is considered for parole.