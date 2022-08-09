Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car in Lidl car park in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police said: " We were called at around 1.50pm on the afternoon of Monday 8 August following the collision that involved a car and a male pedestrian.

"The injured pedestrian, who is aged in his 70s, was taken by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough where he remains with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the incident and has not yet spoken to the police should call 101 and pass information for incident 12220139886.