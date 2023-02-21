Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in Yorkshire

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found.

Officers forced entry to a property in the Skelton Close of Sheffield at around 8am on Monday, February 20.

They discovered a woman’s body inside.

The woman has not yet been formally identified.

Officers forced entry to a property in Skelton Close in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield shortly after 8am yesterday morning (Monday, February 20, 2023) and discovered the body of a woman inside. Picture: Tobias Gavelle

A forensic post mortem examination will take place later today.

South Yorkshire Police have arrested a man in his 40s and a woman, also in her 40sm on suspicion of murder.

Both are from the Woodhouse area. They remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles who is overseeing the investigation said: “There’s been a heightened police presence in and around Skelton Close since yesterday morning as we carry out work to establish the circumstances surrounding this woman’s death. Our activity in the area will continue in the coming days, while we gather information and speak to local residents.

"We have now made two arrests in connection with our investigation, and we continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information about the events leading up to the discovery of the woman’s body to reach out to us. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone living locally who may have seen, heard or noticed anything suspicious over the last few weeks. If you do have information, please don’t hesitate to speak to officers out and about on duty."