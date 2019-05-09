Man appears in court over death of Yorkshire nursery worker

Have your say

A man has appeared in court this morning on charges connected to the death of a Yorkshire nursery worker.

The body of Claire Lucas, 25, was found in Tang Hall, York, in July last year.

Daniel Heath, 35, is charged with preventing the lawful burial of Miss Lucas between June 29 and July 3, 2018.

He is also charged with stealing £200 from Miss Lucas on July 1, by taking her bank card after she was dead and using it.

Her body was found in a house in Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall, on July 2.

Heath, of Briggs Avenue, Crewe, Cheshire appeared at York Crown Court on Thursday morning to confirm his name, age and address.

No plea was entered.

His case will next be heard in court for a mention on June 28.

A provisional trial date of November 18 was set.

Heath was released on unconditional bail.