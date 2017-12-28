Man appears in Leeds Crown Court charged with murder of Aldi worker

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death at the supermarket where she worked.



Customers pinned down a suspect after 30-year-old Jodie Willsher was attacked at an Aldi in Skipton, North Yorkshire, a week ago.

On Thursday, Neville Hord, 44, was brought from custody to Leeds Crown Court where he was further remanded by the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC.

In a hearing lasting just short of 10 minutes, Hord spoke only to confirm his full name, date of birth and British nationality.

The defendant, wearing grey jogging bottoms and grey sweatshirt, was flanked in the dock by two prison officers.

Family members of the defendant sat in the public gallery as the case was adjourned until January 26 when Hord, of no fixed abode, will attend Bradford Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.