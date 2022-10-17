Man approached girl and put hand over mouth during attempted sex attack

Officers investigating the reported sexual offence in Bridlington are appealing for information.

It is reported that a teenage girl was walking along the alleyway between Bessingby Road and Ramsey Road, Bridlington, near to the fire station at around 5:00pm on Monday (October 10).

A man is believed to have approached the girl and put his hand over her mouth, whilst attempting to remove her jacket.

The girl managed to run off home and was physically uninjured during the incident.

The man is described as white, aged about 18, and around 6ft tall.

He is believed to be on think build with short dark hair. He was wearing a grey, hooded pullover and black jogging bottoms, and he had a silver-coloured ring on his right hand, police said.