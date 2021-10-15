Man armed with pizza knife fell six foot off scaffolding while being chased by police

Connor Shaw, aged 29, of Dawson Avenue, near Upper Haugh, Rotherham, failed to stop for police near Canklow Road, Rotherham, and as he was chased on foot he dropped a serated pizza knife, Sheffield Crown Court heard.James Gould, prosecuting, told the hearing on October 8 that police had been called to Canklow Road on June 5 and Shaw was told by an officer to stay where he was but he swore and ran away.

Mr Gould added Shaw dropped a pizza knife and tried climbing scaffolding but he fell six feet to the ground and was arrested following a struggle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge David Dixon told Shaw: “For whatever reason you were in the street with a blade in your pocket and, as the police approached, you were in the process of discarding that blade knowing you should not have it.”

Connor Shaw has been jailed for eight months

Shaw stated he had not used the knife to threaten anyone and he had simply dropped it after he was pursued by the police, according to Mr Gould.

The defendant, who has 27 previous convictions for 51 offences, pleaded gulty to possessing a bladed article in public.

Joy Merriam, defending, said Shaw has self-harming issues and he had been unable to harm himself with the knife because it was blunt and he had put it in his pocket.