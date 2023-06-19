Man arrested after 39 bin fire arson incidents in just four months in Leeds

Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team have been investigating a series of 39 incidents that have occurred in Headingley, Hyde Park, Kirkstall and Burley between February and June, 2023.
Following a public appeal made on June 10, a 48-year-old man, from Burley, was arrested on suspicion of arson.
He was subsequently charged with an offence of arson that occurred in Hyde Park on May 9.
He has been released on bail with a night-time curfew and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 16.