A man aged 30 has died after he was involved in a crash in Middlesbrough.

The man was riding a motorbike at the time of the crash on Park Lane in Middlesbrough, near to the fire station, at around 6.15pm on Monday (Jan 2). Cleveland Police said a man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A statement from the force said: “Sadly the 30-year-old male rider of the bike died as a result of the collision. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. The male driver of the vehicle aged 35 was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and remains in custody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the motorcyclist was in a collision with a green Audi. Anyone with information or CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 000947.