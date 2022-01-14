Man arrested after driving wrong way down M1 and ramming police car

Police pursued the driver after he was spotted and assessed as a danger, until he turned onto the motorway near Sheffield, going the wrong way.

Officers then called for tactical pursuit and containment officers, who met the car as it left the motorway.

They finally stopped him on the sliproad at junction 34, Tinsley, in the early hours of Thursday morning (Jan 13).

A driver was been arrested near Sheffield after driving the wrong way down the M1 and ramming a police car.

South Yorkshire Police operational support team said the Kia driver took ‘frankly stupid’ risks to get away.

Officers said on social media: “TPAC cars make to the area and re-engage with subject as it exits motorway.

“Driver again tries to go...the wrong way down the M1, ramming our vehicle in the process.

“Our driver held firm and in the end made tactical contact with the subject vehicle to end pursuit and protect public.