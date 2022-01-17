Man arrested after Leeds car arsons due in court on drugs charges

Leeds Magistrates Court. PIC: James Hardisty

David Armitage, of Ring Road Beeston, has been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and production of cannabis after officers executed a warrant at an address on Hunters Way in Halton, on Friday. (January 14)

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today. (January 17)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old has been bailed in relation to the explosives aspect of the investigation, which followed two incidents of arson on Thursday, December 30, where display type fireworks or similar had been used to cause extensive damage to cars parked on Manor Crescent at Rothwell, and on Kentmere Approach at Seacroft.

A 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man who were also arrested have been released under investigation.

*************************