Man arrested after spraying noxious substance at shoppers in Yorkshire Tesco

A 22-year-old has been arrested after spraying a noxious substance inside a Tesco supermarket in Yorkshire.

A mum with two children was sick after the incident in which gas was sprayed through a canister into the store, police said.

Officers warned shoppers could have been hurt by the substance. Although it isn’t dangerous, the gas may have caused discomfort.

The incident happened at the Bridlington store on Hilderthorpe Road at around 3.30pm, and Humberside Police are asking those who could have been affected to come forward.

Police are particularly keen to speak to the woman who was with two children who may have been sick.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of spraying a noxious substance around a supermarket and obstructing a police officer.

One other man is thought to have been with the suspect during the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote the reference 16/71762/19.