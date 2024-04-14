Man arrested after storming into Yorkshire B&M store before it opened and throwing goods at police

A man has been arrested after storming into a B&M store in Northallerton.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 14th Apr 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 14:55 BST

Onlookers spotted a large police presence at the shop in Northallerton early on Sunday morning (April 14).

North Yorkshire Police said this “was due to an incident reported just after 9am when a man forced his way into the store before it had opened”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man made his way through the store, damaging items and throwing goods towards officers who had arrived at the scene, police said.

Man arrested after storming into Yorkshire B&M store before it opened and throwing goods at policeMan arrested after storming into Yorkshire B&M store before it opened and throwing goods at police
Man arrested after storming into Yorkshire B&M store before it opened and throwing goods at police

Support our journalism and subscribe to the Yorkshire Post’s newsletter

The man, aged in his 30s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting three police officers.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident, police confirmed.