Man arrested after storming into Yorkshire B&M store before it opened and throwing goods at police

Onlookers spotted a large police presence at the shop in Northallerton early on Sunday morning (April 14).

North Yorkshire Police said this “was due to an incident reported just after 9am when a man forced his way into the store before it had opened”.

The man made his way through the store, damaging items and throwing goods towards officers who had arrived at the scene, police said.

The man, aged in his 30s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting three police officers.