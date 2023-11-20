All Sections
Police have arrested a man after a woman died in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury in West Yorkshire on Sunday.
By Cormac Pearson, PA
Published 20th Nov 2023, 07:53 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 07:53 GMT

Officers were called to a property at 6.43pm on Sunday evening (Nov 19) where the “woman was found seriously injured, who has passed away”.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have a named suspect and significant enquiries are ongoing to try to find and arrest him.

“While police understand that this incident will cause concern in the local community, this investigation is in its very early stages and members of the public are urged to avoid potentially unhelpful speculation.

“If anyone does have any information that could assist the police in their enquiries, they are asked to contact the police as a matter of urgency.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a man had been taken into custody following a search for the suspect.