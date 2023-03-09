Detectives investigating an incident where a woman was grabbed by a man near to a Leeds village are appealing to trace a potential witness.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred between 11.30am and noon on Thursday, February 9, while the victim was walking in a field off Ledston Mill Lane, Ledston.

The arrested man was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries, police confirmed.

His bail conditions include not entering the area of Ledston village.

Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing to trace a woman who was seen on a bench being approached by a male suspect minutes after the incident on February 9.

