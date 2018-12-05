Man arrested and drugs seized after police raids in Hull

Two houses in East Yorkshire have been raided by police tackling drug crime.

An address on Hull Road in Anlaby, near Hull was targeted by Humberside Police this morning where a quantity of cocaine, approximately £2,500 in cash and drugs paraphernalia were seized.

Information gained at this property led officers to another on Boothferry Road in Hessle where an amount of cannabis was seized.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug and police are continuing to analyse the drugs this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said: "We don’t want to see drugs activity or drugs crime in our communities and want to thank people for coming forward and reporting their suspicions to us.

We will continue to execute warrants across the force area to combat this kind of crime, and find those individuals involved in it."