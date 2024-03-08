Man arrested as police appeal for witnesses after fatal Bradford three-car crash
On Thursday (Mar 7), three cars were involved in a crash, at 8:50pm, on Bolton Road in Bradford, that resulted in one driver dying from his injuries.
A black Skoda Fabia was travelling in the direction of Shipley Airedale Road, as was a Seat Leon Cupra.
The third car, a silver VW Golf was travelling towards Queens Road.
The Fabia was involved in a head-on crash with the Golf causing extensive damage to both vehicles.
The driver of the Fabia, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he later died in the early hours of this morning (Mar 8).
Two men who were passengers in the Fabia were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
At the same time, another male passenger was also taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.
The driver of the Golf was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police arrested the man driving the Seat in connection with the crash and enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened.
West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have video or dashcam footage from the incident.
The statement said: “Detectives from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1766 of 7/2.”