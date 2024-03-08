Man arrested as police appeal for witnesses after fatal Bradford three-car crash

On Thursday (Mar 7), three cars were involved in a crash, at 8:50pm, on Bolton Road in Bradford, that resulted in one driver dying from his injuries.

A black Skoda Fabia was travelling in the direction of Shipley Airedale Road, as was a Seat Leon Cupra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third car, a silver VW Golf was travelling towards Queens Road.

Three cars were involved in a crash on Balton Road, in Bradford, that led to a man dying in hospital.

The Fabia was involved in a head-on crash with the Golf causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the Fabia, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he later died in the early hours of this morning (Mar 8).

Two men who were passengers in the Fabia were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, another male passenger was also taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

The driver of the Golf was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police arrested the man driving the Seat in connection with the crash and enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have video or dashcam footage from the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad