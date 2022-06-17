Man arrested for murder after 50-year-old man dies at Yorkshire fishing lake

South Yorkshire Police said: "At 9.21pm yesterday (16 June) emergency services were called to reports of cause for concern of a man at Herries Road Pond in the Shirecliffe area of Sheffield.
"The man was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly pronounced deceased. His family have been informed. A post-mortem examination is due to take place today.
"A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.
"If you have any information relating to the man’s death, please contact police either online, through live chat, or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 1014 of 16 June."
The members-only club that runs the pond posted on Facebook: "The pond will be closed for a short period due to a police incident last night so please don’t try to get on. I will let you all know when we are back open."