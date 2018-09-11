Man arrested in Hull as emergency services respond to incident in King Edward Street

A man has been arrested in Hull as police and other emergency services respond to an incident in the heart of the city centre.

Humberside Police said its officers had been at the scene in King Edward Street, where a cordon remains in place.

Also in news: 'Hand over your keys or we'll stab your kids' - Masked gang laughed as they threatened six-year-old boy



Nobody is reported to have been hurt but the force is asking members of the public to avoid the area.

A spokesman said: Officers and emergency crews have been at an incident on King Edward St in Hull where a man has been arrested. The area is currently cordoned off.

"We advise that you avoid the area. No one has been hurt."

Also in news: ‘Malign’ teacher who manipulated people into abusing children jailed



He added that more information would be provided when available.