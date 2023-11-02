Man arrested in Yorkshire after complaints over Manchester Arena bomber Halloween costume

A man has been arrested after complaints about somebody appearing on social media wearing a Halloween costume depicting Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi.

Abedi killed 22 people and himself when he detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the arena in May 2017.

Pictures of a man wearing an Arabic-style headdress, with the slogan "I love Ariana Grande" on his T-shirt, and carrying a rucksack with "Boom" and "TNT" written on the front, caused fury when they were posted earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "North Yorkshire Police can confirm that a man has been arrested after the force received complaints about a man wearing an offensive costume on social media depicting murderer Salman Abedi, who killed 22 people at Manchester Arena.

Flowers and balloons are placed in central Manchester on May 22, 2018, the one year anniversary of the deadly attack at Manchester Arena.

"The man was arrested on November 1 on suspicion of a number of offences including using a public communication network to send offensive messages.