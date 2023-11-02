Man arrested in Yorkshire after complaints over Manchester Arena bomber Halloween costume
Abedi killed 22 people and himself when he detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the arena in May 2017.
Pictures of a man wearing an Arabic-style headdress, with the slogan "I love Ariana Grande" on his T-shirt, and carrying a rucksack with "Boom" and "TNT" written on the front, caused fury when they were posted earlier this week.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "North Yorkshire Police can confirm that a man has been arrested after the force received complaints about a man wearing an offensive costume on social media depicting murderer Salman Abedi, who killed 22 people at Manchester Arena.
"The man was arrested on November 1 on suspicion of a number of offences including using a public communication network to send offensive messages.
"He remains in police custody for questioning at this time."