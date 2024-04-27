Humberside Police were called to Malm Street in Hull this morning (Apr 27) at around 9.45am due to reports of a serious assault on a woman, who it was thought had sustained stab wounds.

Police and ambulance attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for her injuries, which are thought to be life-threatening.

A man was arrested on suspicion of of attempted murder and is currently being held in custody as investigations continue.

Malm Street in Hull

Detective Inspector Hannah McPeake, who is leading the investigation for Humberside Police, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation, but I would like to reassure the local community that we do believe this to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other, with no wider risk to the public.

“A scene guard remains in place whilst detectives conduct lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances that lead to the incident.

“Those within the area can expected to see an increased number of officers over the coming days, carrying out enquiries and offering reassurance. I would urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to them.”