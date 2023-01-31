Man arrested on suspicion of murder after father and son die in hit-and-run in Yorkshire

Police had previously issued an appeal to speak to a man in connection with the death of 40-year-old Dean Jones and 16-year-old Lewis Daines who were cycling along Royston Road, on the bridge over Cudworth Parkway, Barnsley, when they were hit by a vehicle, which failed to stop at the scene.
35-year-old man handed himself to a police station on January 31 and was arrested on suspicion of murder. Two women from Barnsley, aged 30 and 36, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, investigating, said: “We’re continuing to investigate this collision which has understandably left a family devastated and we’re doing all we can to get them the answers they need. We’ve issued a number of appeals since the collision occurred and I’d like to thank those members of the public that came forward with information.
“These arrests are a huge step in our efforts of piecing together exactly what happened and I would still ask anyone with information to come forward. Though we’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder, we’re keeping an open mind and are continuing to follow up a number of lines of enquiry.
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.”