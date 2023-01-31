Man arrested on suspicion of murder after father and son die in hit-and-run in Yorkshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a father and son in a hit-and-run in Yorkshire.

Police had previously issued an appeal to speak to a man in connection with the death of 40-year-old Dean Jones and 16-year-old Lewis Daines who were cycling along Royston Road, on the bridge over Cudworth Parkway, Barnsley, when they were hit by a vehicle, which failed to stop at the scene.

35-year-old man handed himself to a police station on January 31 and was arrested on suspicion of murder. Two women from Barnsley, aged 30 and 36, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, investigating, said: “We’re continuing to investigate this collision which has understandably left a family devastated and we’re doing all we can to get them the answers they need. We’ve issued a number of appeals since the collision occurred and I’d like to thank those members of the public that came forward with information.

Lewis Daines and father Dean Jones

“These arrests are a huge step in our efforts of piecing together exactly what happened and I would still ask anyone with information to come forward. Though we’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder, we’re keeping an open mind and are continuing to follow up a number of lines of enquiry.