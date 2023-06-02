Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Yorkshire woman who had been missing more than a week

A woman who was found dead in a house had been missing for more than a week, according to detectives carrying out a murder investigation.

A woman who was found dead in a house had been missing for more than a week, according to detectives carrying out a murder investigation. On Friday, the woman, whose body was discovered in a property in Crofton Avenue in Hillsborough, Sheffield, at around midday on Tuesday, was named by South Yorkshire Police as Emily Sanderson.

Officers said a 43-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and remained in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said Ms Sanderson, 48, was reported missing on Thursday May 25 after she had not been seen or heard from since Friday May 19.

The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as inquiries continue in Crofton Avenue, where a cordon remained in place on Friday, guarded by officers.

Ms Bowell said: “The property at Crofton Avenue, where Emily’s body was found, has undergone painstaking and extensive forensic examination.

“This is necessary to gather as much evidence as possible to help us understand exactly what happened.

“Emily’s family and friends are understandably devastated by her death.

“We are carrying out our inquiries with the respect and compassion that Emily and her loved ones deserve, while we work as quickly as we can to identify and locate those responsible for causing her harm.

“I’d reiterate her family’s desire for privacy as they grieve their tragic loss.”

Ms Bowell said: “Now we have been able to establish Emily’s identity, I’d urge anyone who may have information to come forward.

“We’d therefore be keen to hear from anyone who may be able to tell us more about Emily’s movements since May 19, whether they saw her or spoke with her, as that information could be incredibly important to our investigation.”

The force confirmed that a post-mortem examination found Ms Sanderson died from head injuries.