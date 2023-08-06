A man has been arrested over the death of a 12-year-old on the M62 near Cleckheaton on Saturday night.

The motorway was closed for much of yesterday morning after the boy was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 25 and 26 at around 9.50pm.

Officers are appealing for information following the fatality, and say the car involved failed to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services at the scene located a man on the hard shoulder of the motorway, he was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, but the boy’s body was found on the westbound carriageway.

The boy was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 25 and 26 at around 9.50pm on Saturday.

Shortly after 9.30pm the same night police had received reports of two people walking along the motorway, and also of a one vehicle collision involving an Audi Q5 car on the slip road to Hartshead Services but police have not specified if this is related to the death.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and is currently in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said yesterday: “This is an absolutely tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a young boy. We have specialist officers supporting his family at this extremely difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that he was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when he has been hit by a vehicle. The driver of this vehicle has not stopped at the scene or reported this collision to the police, and I would urge them to come forward now and assist us in our enquiries.

“We are also asking anyone who was driving along the M62 between Hartshead Moor and the M606 last night between 9.30pm and 9.50pm to please check any dashcam footage you may have of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1786 of August 5.